PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Mid-table sides Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be locking horns against each other in the 24th Pakistan Super League 2025 match. The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match is scheduled to be the ninth game for Lahore and the eighth for Karachi this season. Being played at the famous Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, ahead of the match, the Qalandars are at the third spot with nine points from eight games. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can PZ Finish in Top Four on Pakistan Super League Points Table?.

The Karachi Kings are at the fourth spot of the PSL 2025 points table, with eight points from seven games. The side has won three of their last five games, with the last win being a big 87-run win against Multan Sultans. The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match might be a good chance for the hosts to target the pole spot, as they hold a magnificent +1.110 NRR, the highest in the league for now.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars will host Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2025 match on Sunday, May 4. The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the LQ vs KK PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Quetta Gladiators Beat Islamabad United by Two Wickets in PSL 2025; Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz Hand Defending Champions Third Consecutive Defeat.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

