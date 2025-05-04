Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025) has entered the business end of the season. Only three to four matches are left for every team to play before they entered the play-offs. In the match 54 of the IPL 2025 Punjab Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on May 4, Sunday. Punjab Kings are in a comfortable position in the IPL 2025 points table where they have 13 points from only ten games. They will not want to let go the momentum and keep winning till they lift the title. Meanwhile. Lucknow Super Giants had a stutter in the last few games and they will want a push to make their case for the play-offs. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Replace Injured Glenn Maxwell with Australian All-rounder Mitchell Owen.

Punjab Kings have a settled batting due to their in-form top order. In most of the games so far Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have given them a start and after that Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh picked up things. They have not found consistency in the middle order with their overseas cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis not firing at regular intervals. Maxwell has been ruled out of the season now and PBKS has used Josh Inglis in place of him who has been a stable option. PBKS have a strong bowling attack with Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile have had a good top order who have scored runs consistently so far. Mitchel Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have done bulk of the scoring for them while Ayush Badoni have played some good knocks in the middle too. LSG will hope to get more out of their two southpaws David Miller and Rishabh Pant. Pant, specially has been struggling in the season so far and he will need kick on to give the LSG batting a little more solidity. Mayank Yadav returning has helped their bowling and the likes of Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi complete the bowling attack. A win for LSG is very necessary at this stage.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash.