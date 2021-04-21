Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

c Cummins b Chakravarthy

64

Faf du Plessis

not out

95

Moeen Ali

st Karthik b Narine

25

MS Dhoni

c Morgan b Russell

17

Ravindra Jadeja

not out

6

Extras: (W-10, NB-3)

13

Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs)

220

Fall of Wickets: 115-1, 165-2, 201-3

Bowler: Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-27-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-58-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-34-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-49-0, Andre Russell 2-0-27-1, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2-0-25-0. (MORE) PTI

