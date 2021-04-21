Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.
Chennai Super Kings Innings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad
c Cummins b Chakravarthy
64
Faf du Plessis
not out
95
Moeen Ali
st Karthik b Narine
25
MS Dhoni
c Morgan b Russell
17
Ravindra Jadeja
not out
6
Extras: (W-10, NB-3)
13
Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs)
220
Fall of Wickets: 115-1, 165-2, 201-3
Bowler: Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-27-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-58-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-34-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-49-0, Andre Russell 2-0-27-1, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2-0-25-0. (MORE) PTI
