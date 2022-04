Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings here on Monday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

Mayank Agarwal

c Shivam Dube b M Theekshana

18

Shikhar Dhawan

not out

88

Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Shivam Dube b DJ Bravo

42

Liam Livingstone c Mukesh Choudhary b DJ Bravo

19

Jonny Bairstow

run out (Santner/Dhoni)

6

Extras: (LB-1, W-11, NB-2)

14

Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 Overs)

187

Fall of Wickets: 37-1, 147-2, 174-3, 187-4.

Bowler: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-36-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-32-1, Mitchell Santner 2-0-8-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-18-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-50-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-42-2. (MORE) PTI

