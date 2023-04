New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Jason Roy c Aman Hakim Khan b Kuldeep Yadav 43

Litton Das c Lalit Yadav b Mukesh Kumar 4

Venkatesh Iyer c Mitchell Marsh b Nortje 0

Nitish Rana c Mukesh Kumar b Ishant 4

Mandeep Singh b Axar12

Rinku Singh c Lalit Yadav b Axar 6

Sunil Narine c Warner b Ishant 4

Andre Russell not out 38

Anukul Roy lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Umesh Yadav c and b Nortje 3

Varun Chakaravarthyrun out ((sub)Yash Dhull/Salt)1

Extras: (LB-1, W-11) 12

Total: (all out in 20 Overs) 127

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-25, 3-32, 4-50, 5-64, 6-70, 7-93, 8-93, 9-96, 10-127.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 4-0-19-2, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-34-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-20-2, Axar Patel 3-0-13-2, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-25-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-15-2. (MORE) PTI

