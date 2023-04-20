In match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram cricket stadium on April 21, 2023, Friday. MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army heads into the clash with high confidence after registering a win in their previous encounter. The four-time IPL winners aim to repeat their good performance and secure their fourth win of the tournament. When they clash against Hyderabad at their home turf, they will be aiming to compensate with a win against Hyderabad especially after having lost their previous home game. Despite suffering from injuries, Chennai still have been to able put up performances that would eventually see them make it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are enduring a season of highs and lows. After securing two consecutive wins in their second and third game respectively, the Aiden Markram-led unit slumped to a defeat in their third match, i.e. during their home game against Mumbai Indians. Coming into the match against Chennai, Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back but their recent performance and form indicate that Chennai will eventually come out as winner of the match. 'Have Told My Captain, You Can Make Me Bowl Anywhere' Lucknow Super Giants' Pacer Avesh Khan After Last-Over Heroics in RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected weather at MA Chidambaram stadium during CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 game. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch MS Dhoni and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between CSK and SRH is good with the temperature expected to be around 28-36 degrees Celsius.

MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between CSK and SRH is made exclusively for the spinners as the ball will be gripping off the surface. Batters need to be alert before they can start hitting the ball.

