Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Lucknow Super Giants innings:

Aiden Markram b Rana 47

Also Read | F1 2025: Fred Vesti Set To Take George Russell's Seat in FP1 in Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mitchell Marsh c Rinku b Russell 81

Nicholas Pooran not out 87

Abdul Samad b Rana 6

David Miller not out 4

Extras: 13 (b-2, lb-3, w-8)

Total: 238/3 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-99, 2-170, 3-221

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 4-0-35-0, Spencer Johnson. 3-0-46-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-31-0, Harshit Rana 4-0-51-2, Sunil Narine 3-0-38-0, Andre Russell 2-0-32-1. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)