Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 (PTI) Scoreboard from IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore, here on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

S Gill c Morris b N Saini 1

R Tripathi

c de Villiers b M Siraj

1

N Rana

b M Siraj

0

T Banton

c de Villiers b M Siraj 10

D Karthik

lbw b Y Chahal 4

E Morgan c Gurkeerat b Sundar 30

P Cummins c Padiklal b Y Chahal 4

K Yadav run out 12

L Ferguson not out 19

Extras (LB-2, WD-1)

3

Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)

84

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-3, 3-3, 4-14, 5-32, 6-40, 7-57, 8-84

Bowling: C Morris 4-1-16-1, M Siraj 4-2-8-3, N Saini 3-0-23-1, I Udana 1-0-6-0, Y Chahal 4-0-15-2, W Sundar 4-1-14-1. More PTI

