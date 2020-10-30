Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.

Kings XI Punjab Innings

KL Rahul c Tewatia b Stokes 46

Mandeep Singh c Stokes b Archer 0

Chris Gayle b Archer 99

Nicholas Pooran c Tewatia b Stokes 22

Glenn Maxwell not out 6

Deepak Hooda not out 1

Extras: (LB-1 W-8 NB-2) 11

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 185

Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/121 3/162 4/184

Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-26-2, Varun Aaron 4-0-47-0, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-47-0, Shreyas Gopal 1-0-10-0, Ben Stokes 4-0-32-2, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-22-0. More

