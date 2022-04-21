Navi Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.
Mumbai Indians Innings:
Rohit Sharma c Santner b Choudhary 0
Ishan Kishan b Choudhary 0
Dewald Brevis c Dhoni b Choudhary 4
Suryakumar Yadav c Choudhary b Santner 32
Tilak Varma not out 51
Hrithik Shokeen c Uthappa b Bravo 25
Kieron Pollard c Dube b Theekshana 14
Daniel Sams lbw b Bravo 5
Jaydev Unadkat not out
19
Extras: (LB-2 W-3) 5
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/2 3/23 4/47 5/85 6/111 7/120
Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 3-0-19-3, Mitchell Santner 3-0-16-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-35-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-30-0, Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-17-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-36-2. More
