Navi Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians Innings:

Rohit Sharma c Santner b Choudhary 0

Ishan Kishan b Choudhary 0

Dewald Brevis c Dhoni b Choudhary 4

Suryakumar Yadav c Choudhary b Santner 32

Tilak Varma not out 51

Hrithik Shokeen c Uthappa b Bravo 25

Kieron Pollard c Dube b Theekshana 14

Daniel Sams lbw b Bravo 5

Jaydev Unadkat not out

19

Extras: (LB-2 W-3) 5

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/2 3/23 4/47 5/85 6/111 7/120

Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 3-0-19-3, Mitchell Santner 3-0-16-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-35-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-30-0, Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-17-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-36-2. More

