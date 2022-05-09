Navi Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Venkatesh Iyer c Sams b Kartikeya 43
Ajinkya Rahane b Kartikeya 25
Nitish Rana c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 43
Shreyas Iyer c Ishan Kishan b Ashwin 6
Andre Russell c Pollard b Bumrah 9
Rinku Singh not out 23
Sheldon Jackson c Sams b Bumrah 5
Pat Cummins c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 0
Sunil Narine c & b Bumrah 0
Tim Southee c Pollard b Sams 0
Varun Chakravarthy not out 0
Extras: (LB-1, W-10) 11
Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 165
Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-87, 3-123, 4-136, 5-139, 6-156, 7-156, 8-156, 9-164
Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-26-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0
-35-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-10-5, Riley Meredith 3-0-35-0, Kumar Kartikeya 3-0-32-2, Kieron Pollard 2
-0-26-0. MORE
