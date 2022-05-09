Navi Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reportedly Turns Down Manchester City's Offer, Set To Explore Options Outside of England.

Venkatesh Iyer c Sams b Kartikeya 43

Ajinkya Rahane b Kartikeya 25

Also Read | Thomas Cup 2022: Srikanth Kidambi Leads Charge as India Blank Canada 5-0, Confirm Quarter-Finals Berth.

Nitish Rana c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 43

Shreyas Iyer c Ishan Kishan b Ashwin 6

Andre Russell c Pollard b Bumrah 9

Rinku Singh not out 23

Sheldon Jackson c Sams b Bumrah 5

Pat Cummins c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 0

Sunil Narine c & b Bumrah 0

Tim Southee c Pollard b Sams 0

Varun Chakravarthy not out 0

Extras: (LB-1, W-10) 11

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 165

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-87, 3-123, 4-136, 5-139, 6-156, 7-156, 8-156, 9-164

Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-26-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0

-35-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-10-5, Riley Meredith 3-0-35-0, Kumar Kartikeya 3-0-32-2, Kieron Pollard 2

-0-26-0. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)