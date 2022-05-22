Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the final IPL league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings:
Priyam Garg
c Mayank Agarwal b Rabada
4
Abhishek Sharma
c Livingstone b Harpreet Brar
43
Rahul Tripathi
c Dhawan b Harpreet Brar
20
Aiden Markram
st Jitesh Sharma b Harpreet Brar 21
Nicholas Pooran c Jitesh Sharma b Nathan Ellis 5
Washington Sundar
c Dhawan b Nathan Ellis 25
Romario Shepherd
not out
26
Jagadeesha Suchith c Prerak Mankad b Nathan Ellis 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
run out (Jitesh Sharma)
1
Umran Malik not out
0
Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-8, NB-1)
12
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
157
Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 61-2, 76-3, 87-4, 96-5, 154-6, 154-7, 154-8.
Bowler: Liam Livingstone 4-0-25-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-25-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-38-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-41-3, Harpreet Brar 4-0-26-3. (MORE) PTI
