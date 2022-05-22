Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the final IPL league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings:

Priyam Garg

c Mayank Agarwal b Rabada

4

Abhishek Sharma

c Livingstone b Harpreet Brar

43

Rahul Tripathi

c Dhawan b Harpreet Brar

20

Aiden Markram

st Jitesh Sharma b Harpreet Brar 21

Nicholas Pooran c Jitesh Sharma b Nathan Ellis 5

Washington Sundar

c Dhawan b Nathan Ellis 25

Romario Shepherd

not out

26

Jagadeesha Suchith c Prerak Mankad b Nathan Ellis 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

run out (Jitesh Sharma)

1

Umran Malik not out

0

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-8, NB-1)

12

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

157

Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 61-2, 76-3, 87-4, 96-5, 154-6, 154-7, 154-8.

Bowler: Liam Livingstone 4-0-25-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-25-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-38-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-41-3, Harpreet Brar 4-0-26-3. (MORE) PTI

