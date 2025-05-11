By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India] May 11 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume next week across four venues, with the specific locations still to be finalised. The venues for the eliminator and final matches are expected to remain unchanged.

"IPL will restart next week, in four venues. The venues will be shortlisted soon, and the venues of the qualifier, eliminator and finals are likely to remain the same," a BCCI official told ANI.

"The tournament will resume with the match between RCB and LSG. The final venue could be changed as rain can affect the matches in Kolkata later, so this call will be taken accordingly."

On Friday, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the remainder of the tournament had been postponed for a week and that a new schedule would be announced soon.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

In an official statement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders."

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added.

Later in the day, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was postponed until further notice due to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

