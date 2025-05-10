Melbourne, May 10: Iraq hired former Australia boss Graham Arnold as head coach of its national team on Friday. Arnold quit as coach of Australia in September after six years in charge during which he took the Socceroos to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, where they lost to eventual winner Argentina. FIFA Confirms Expansion of Women’s World Cup to 48 Teams Starting With 2031 Edition.

Graham Arnold Named Iraq New Head Coach

✍️ We are delighted to announce Graham Arnold as the new Head Coach of the Iraq National Team. Welcome to the Lions of Mesopotamia! 🇮🇶 — Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) May 9, 2025

Iraq is third in Group B of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and Arnold will start with two crucial games against leader South Korea in Basra on June 5 and second-place Jordan in Amman five days later. Six points from these two matches would seal Iraq's place at the tournament for the first time since its 1986 debut. (AP)

