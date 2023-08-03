Dublin [Ireland], August 3 (ANI): The Ireland women’s cricket announced the squad for a three-match T20 International series against the Netherlands.

The tour will involve three T20 Internationals on August 14, 16 and 17 at the VRA Amstelveen ground.

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

“After the series against Australia, the players have had a few days rest before preparations for this next challenge begins. The Netherlands will be facing us in probably their favoured format, but the quality of cricket that our squad have been playing at in recent months will put them in good stead," Ed Joyce, Ireland Women’s head coach, said in an official statement.

“Freya Sargent has impressed at youth international and Super Series level and has earned a call-up. She also performed well at the Under-19s World Cup at the start of the year, so I have no doubt she’ll be well positioned for a step up in standard," Joyce added.

Also Read | WI 69/3 in 10 Overs | India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2023: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell to Lead Windies’ Fightback.

Squad: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)