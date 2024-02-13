Dubai [UAE], February 13 (ANI): Ireland's Amy Hunter on Tuesday was crowned as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for January 2024.

Hunter defeated competition from Australia's star duo Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney to take the coveted accolade. At the age of 18 years and 107 days, Hunter became the youngest player to score a century in both the ODI and T20I formats. She achieved the feat with her blistering knock of 101* against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Also Read | India’s Danish Manzoor to Compete In World Taekwondo President’s Cup Asian Region And Fajr Cup 2024.

Her record-breaking knock was laced with 13 fours and one maximum during her entertaining knock in Harare.

She had a slow start to the year as she registered scores of 36*, 21 and one in three 50-over games against Zimbabwe.

Also Read | Latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for Batters: Smriti Mandhana Jumps to Number Four Spot.

But she made her mark in the T20I format with her 101* and helped Ireland register a 57-run win to kick off the series. She backed her remarkable performance with scores of 77* and 42 to help her team complete a clean sweep over Zimbabwe.

She amassed an eye-catching total of 220 runs in the series and her efforts were recognized as she won the Player of the Series award.

On the other hand, West Indies 'Gabba hero' pacer Shamar Joseph has capped off his remarkable month by clinching ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2024 after making a sensational debut for the Windies in their dramatic Test series in Australia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that "a fast bowler who burst onto the scene from the West Indies has been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2024."

Men's Player of the Month Joseph enjoyed a stellar start to his West Indies career. Brought into the side for their Test series against Australia, the 24-year-old made an instant impact, removing Steve Smith with his first ball in international cricket.

"I am extremely delighted to win this award. To get such an award on the world stage feels special. I totally enjoyed every moment of that experience playing for West Indies in Australia, especially the magic of the final day at the Gabba. Taking the wicket to win the match was a dream!" ICC Men's Player of the Month for January, Shamar Joseph was quoted as saying by ICC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)