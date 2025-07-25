Bengaluru, Jul 25 (PTI) The Indian Racing League (IRL), the country's first franchise-based motorsports league, will have new a team from Bengaluru, named 'Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru' from this season.

The Bengaluru team is owned Kannada superstar actor Sudeep and his wife Priya Sudeep.

Highlighting the announcement of the new team, owner Sudeep said: “I've always been drawn to speed. It demands focus, courage, and heart. Motorsport brings all of that together, and with Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, we're turning that passion into action.”

Following the drivers' draft, KKB has announced a four-driver line-up representing diverse categories including Neel Jani (International) -- Le Mans winner and former F1 test driver, Ruhaan Alva (India International) -- Bengaluru's prodigy and F4 India front runner, Kyle Kumaran (Indian) -- National karting and F4 talent, and Jem Hepworth (Female driver) -- British endurance and GT racing driver.

The IRL 2025 season will begin on August 16 in Coimbatore.

The competition now has six city-based teams including Speed Demons Delhi, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Goa Aces, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, and Chennai Turbo Riders.

