Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 26 (ANI): Punjab FC (PFC) will aim to be back on winning ways as they face Hyderabad FC in Round 16 of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season which will be played here at the GMC Balayogi Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM.

The Shers lost their previous encounter against Jamshedpur FC 4-0 at home despite showcasing a solid first-half performance. Hyderabad FC who are yet to win a match this season lost their previous match 2-1 to Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru. In the reverse fixture Hyderabad snatched a point from PFC through a last-minute Jonathan Moya goal.

Also Read | FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers: Spirited India Go Down Against World No 27 Iran in Group E Clash.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, "The break between this game and previous game was good for the team as we were able to prepare better, which went well without any problems or injuries. I believe that our players have understood their task and they will execute it in the best way for the crucial game tomorrow. The team has been performing better in the second half of the season. We had a bad result in the previous game even though the team created a lot of chances. Hyderabad have a good team who play with high spirit. I am sure that tomorrow is going to be a good game and hopefully we come up with the three points".

Wilmar Jordan, Luka Majcen and Madih Talal have been in fine form combining well to spearhead the attack for the side. The pair of Luka and Wilmar Jordan have scored five and three goals respectively while Madih Talal has played the role of the creator with four assists and leads the league in chances created.

Also Read | Lanka T10 League 2024: Inaugural Edition of Sri Lankan Competition Set to Be Held in December.

PFC midfielder Sahil Travora during the pre-match press conference said, "I have many good memories in this stadium playing for Hyderabad and it's going to be a very special game. I am now with Punjab FC and I want to give everything to this club. Even though I am new I have developed a good bond with the team and we are doing well on the pitch also. We have had good time to prepare ourselves and I hope that we execute the same on the field".

Punjab FC are currently 11th on the table with 14 points from 15 matches while Hyderabad FC are last in the table with four points from 16 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)