Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC put on a spectacular show to overcome Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-2 in a nail-biting blockbuster Sunday clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

In a pulsating contest, filled with intense drama and excitement, Irfan Yadwad (90+7 minutes) struck the winner in the dying minutes for Chennaiyin with the keeper Vishal Kaith nowhere in the picture. Jordan Murray (72nd) and Ryan Edwards (80th) were the other two goal scorers for the Marina Machans as they also ended Mohun Bagan Super Giant's eight-match unbeaten streak with this win.

Joni Kauko (29th minute) and Dimitri Petratos (90+4) scored for the hosts.

The match had an intense start with both teams pressing hard to retain possession, trying to take the lead. Chennaiyin striker Murray came close to scoring the opening goal in the 16th minute when he attempted a header off Rafael Crivellaro's freekick but narrowly missed the target.

Three minutes later, Debjit Majumder saved a powerful close-range shot from Liston Colaco but Mohun Bagan Super Giant managed to put themselves ahead with Kauko finding the net.

Chennaiyin regrouped and began the second half positively. They grew in confidence as the game progressed and kept creating chances. In-form Murray showed his brilliance on the field to draw level for the Marina Machans. The 28-year-old Australian striker received the ball outside the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner.

After the equaliser, Chennaiyin went all out and soon found themselves in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead against the team who have scored the most number of goals in the season.

This time skipper Edwards led from the front as he converted Crivellaro's cross off a corner with a stunning header, leaving no room for the keeper.

The hosts managed to level the scores courtesy of a spot kick which was converted successfully by Petratos.

However, Chennayin refused to give up and tried their best in the dying minutes and managed to find a perfect finish when Ayush Adhikari found Yadwad who slotted the ball into an empty goal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant tried their best once again to find an equaliser but Majumder stood tall to ensure three points for his side with a sensational win.

Chennaiyin will next return home to host Jamshedpur FC on Thursday while Mohun Bagan Super Giant are scheduled to face Punjab FC in an away match on Saturday. (ANI)

