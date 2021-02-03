Panaji (Goa) [India], February 3 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler said that the credit needs to be given to the opposition for creating relentless pressure.

Bengaluru FC snapped a winless streak of eight games as the Blues put on a clinical display to beat SC East Bengal 2-0 in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, here on Tuesday. Both goals for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12') and a Debjit Majumder's own goal (45') sealing their fourth win of the season to jump to the 6th spot on the points table.

"It was not very nice. We had a game plan, we knew what we wanted to do. Ultimately you have to give Bengaluru a lot of credit for making things difficult for us. We had a little bit of possession, maybe a little bit of the ball. They just made it extremely difficult. They blocked paths, they cut off little pockets. There are no complaints. Probably this was our worst performance of the year. So disappointed," said Fowler during the post-match press conference.

"You are 2-0 down so of course there was pressure. We tried a few things but did not really materialise. Lots of players had opportunities and quite frankly they did not really take them. It did not go in our favour. They had more fight than us tonight and that is something that has not been labelled to our team this year," he added.

Fowler also said that he is still hopeful of his side making the playoffs for the ISL 2020-21 season despite being placed at the 10th spot, only ahead of Odisha FC.

"It is mathematically still on and we cannot give up. The next game is massively important. We said before that we give the players a target. The target is still achievable. But it has become extremely difficult. We will keep fighting. Tonight we competed but we were up against a more competent and resolute side. We will push ourselves and try and win the next game," said Fowler.

"I am let down by the result. Certainly, the players do not go out to have a bad game. Somethings happen. Let's give Bengaluru a lot of credit. They stopped us from playing, they stopped our strength. We are disappointed, the players are disappointed. It is a bad day for us. We will pick ourselves up and go again," he added.

East Bengal is currently placed at the 10th spot in ISL standings with 13 points from 15 matches. The side will next take on Jamshedpur FC on Sunday. (ANI)

