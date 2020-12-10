Panaji (Goa) [India], December 10 (ANI): After defeating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera said that he is happy with this result as it came after battling it out with a strong team.

This win helped Mumbai City FC register their fourth consecutive win in the ISL season 7 and go top of the table with 12 points from five matches.

"Yes, obviously, they made us work hard for the win. We played against a very good team. I feel Chennai is a very good and competitive team. It was not easy for us. But I am very happy with the attitude of my players. We suffered during some period of the second-half and I am very proud because when you're winning team, you need to know how to suffer and manage this situation. I'm very happy with this victory," Lobera said during the post-match press conference.

"I always want to win. And the players are really important. They believed till the end and as a result, we got a victory. Three points are very important. Important psychological victory because we played one game three days ago and it was not easy to win the game. I am very happy with this result," he added.

Adam Le Fondre smashed in a 75th-minute winner after Hernan Santana (45') had cancelled Jakub Sylvestr's first goal. The result saw Sergio Lobera's team win their fourth game in a row and maintain their spot atop the ISL table.

Chennaiyin FC had a perfect start and would have been ahead in the second minute if it was not for Sylvestr missing a sitter. Rafael Crivellaro delivered a perfect corner which was flicked in by Enes Sipovic and found Sylvestr, who missed the target.

"You always need to improve, as always it's good to improve and in the first minutes, we can play better. I am very happy with the performance of my team," said Lobera.

Mumbai City FC will next take on Jamshedpur FC in the ISL on Monday, December 14. (ANI)

