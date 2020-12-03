Vasco (Goa) [India], December 3 (ANI): Stephen Eze salvaged a point for Jamshedpur FC with an 85th-minute strike to help his side hold Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw but head coach Owen Coyle feels his side should have won their first game of the season after a draw and a defeat in their previous two games.

Jamshedpur FC staged a brilliant comeback in their Indian Super League (ISL) game against Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday.

Aridane Santana scored his second goal of the campaign to give Hyderabad a 55th-minute lead. The Nizams remain unbeaten in the competition while Jamshedpur FC are yet to taste victory.

"Hyderabad have some very good players. Some of the Indian players have been doing very well this season and they deserve enormous credit for that. We never played well in the first half and Hyderabad were a little bit better, but not really any goal scoring chances," said Coyle at the post-match press conference.

"In the second half, there was a lot more intensity from us, should have taken the lead but then we conceded. From that point on, there was only one team trying to win the game. We never let our heads drop. We picked ourselves up and went again, and we feel bad not to have won the game after that second half," he added.

In the 85th minute, Eze fired home from inside the box. Chinglensana Singh's clearance off a Nerijus Valskis cross fell to William Lalnunfela who laid the ball for Eze. The Nigerian made no mistake with his powerful shot.

"As much as Hyderabad were breaking in the second half, we were the team that forced everything on. I think that the second half was much better for us. We were not good enough in the first half and at halftime I let the team know that," said Coyle.

"Because at the end of the day, we want to make sure that we show that intensity that we want to be known for. I feel like we could have won the game. There are some areas to work on but there is a lot of spirit and we need to continue in the same vein to continue and pick up the valuable three points instead of drawing games," he added.

Jamshedpur FC will next lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on December 7. (ANI)

