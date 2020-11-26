Margao (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Mumbai City FC, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he has now shifted all his focus on the team's next game.

Mumbai City FC secured a 1-0 win against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Wednesday. FC Goa showed brilliant efforts in the match especially in light of the red-card that forced them to play with 10 men for the most part of the game.

"It was difficult to know what happened [during the red card] but the team worked a lot. Now, our focus is on the next game [on Monday] against NorthEast United. It is important to help the players work and to be prepared for the next game," Ferrando, whose team came into the game after sharing the points with Bengaluru FC in their opening game, said in the post-match press conference.

Ferrando said that transition from defence to attack was the "main problem".

"We knew we were in a difficult situation because we were playing against a good team. Before the red card, it was a beautiful game. Two teams tried to play football and build the game. Plan B did not work as well as we wanted it to. The transition from defence to attack was the main problem," he said. (ANI)

