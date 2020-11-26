Australia and India take on each other in the first of the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The series opener will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and is a day-night fixture. This will be Indian cricket team’s first assignment post the coronavirus lockdown while Australia already played against England. Meanwhile, the resumption of international cricket for India means fans can now play Dream11 fantasy game as well. The fantasy game is popular among fans as they pick playing 11 that helps them win some money. India vs Australia 2020: Ahead of the ODI Series, Let’s Look at India’s Five Leading Wicket-Takers in ODIs Down Under.

India will be without the services of opening batsman Rohit Sharma and in his absence, KL Rahul is expected to open the innings. Rahul will also keep wickets. The ODI series will be played under the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Australia vs India 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11 and we suggest going with two of them. KL Rahul and Alex Carey can be your wicket-keeper picks.

Australia vs India 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Virat Kohli, David Warner and Steve Smith can be your picks in the batsmen section. India vs Australia 2020-21: 4 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI Series.

Australia vs India 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ravindra Jadeja and Marcus Stoinis are two ideal picks in the all-rounders section for your Dream11 team.

Australia vs India 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal are the four bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for AUS vs IND 1st ODI. India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Live Telecast and Online Streaming: Get IND vs AUS Free TV Channel Details and Match Timings in IST.

Australia vs India 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul, David Warner, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Alex Carey, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.

