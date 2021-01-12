Panaji (Goa) [India], January 12 (ANI): After defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera said that he is very happy with the performance of the side and how they rose to the challenge against such a competitive side.

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings over the second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan right at the halfway stage of the league.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a 69th-minute stunner which was enough for the Islanders to get past their rivals and extended their unbeaten run to nine games. His goal was the first time that ATKMB conceded from open play this season.

"We know the plans of ATK Mohun Bagan and we tried to improve against a very good defensive team. I am very happy with the performance of my team especially in the first half, I think we created chances and we had good opportunities. I am happy with the performance," Lobera said in a post-match press conference.

"Every game is different. We know that ATK Mohun Bagan is a very dangerous team. They have very good strikers. I think we balanced our defence and attacked very well," he added.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the lone goal of the match in the 69th minute and he was then replaced by Adam Le Fondre. Lobera also added he is happy with the bench strength of his side.

"We have very good players coming from the bench. Some players were tired we needed to press the opponent because the centre-backs deliver very easy long balls. I am very happy with the players who came off the bench," Lobera said.

"We are only in the first half of the season. We need to play 10 more games. We need to continue improving. My wish is to try and win the trophy," he concluded.

Mumbai City FC will next take on Hyderabad on Saturday in the ISL. (ANI)

