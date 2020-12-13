Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 13 (ANI): After claiming three points against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday, FC Goa manager Juan Ferrando said the team needs to show aggression while pressing and added that it will get better with each passing game.

Goa secured their second successive win of the season and climbed to the fourth spot in the standings as they beat a gritty Odisha 1-0 at the GMC Stadium.

Igor Angulo (45+1') netted the winner to help Ferrando's side register another victory.

Arshdeep Singh shone for Odisha between the sticks but their inefficiency upfront meant Stuart Baxter's side remained winless in the competition.

"I am happy with the ball possession (stats) of my team. In the first half, we were slow, we need more intensity in pressing. We need to receive the second balls and of course not to loose ball while building the play," Ferrando said in the post-match press conference.

"We have to be more aggressive while pressing. Some times in the game, Odisha were attacking and we were not good in pressing high (up the pitch). It is necessary to press more but I understand that the players are working hard and it will be better with each passing match," he added.

Goa captain Edu Bedia was left on the bench and only took the field in the final few minutes of the match. Ferrando revealed that Bedia was not keeping well in the last few days.

"We had three games this week and I believe in every player and it is necessary to rotate the squad sometimes. In this case, Edu Bedia was suffering from an illness in the last two days. But now he is okay. We decided to play Alberto Noguera in this game with Princeton (Rebello), Lenny (Rodrigues) and Brandon (Fernandes)," Goa boss said.

Ferrando was all praise for Odisha custodian Arshdeep Singh who had a stellar outing and denied Goa from converting three clear-cut chances.

"Today their goalkeeper (Arshdeep Singh) was incredible. He played really well. It is very important to find the spaces because if the opponents close down it becomes difficult to find the space. It is necessary to have a clear mentality and prepare for plan A and plan B," he said.

Goa will now face ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

