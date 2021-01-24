Panaji (Goa) [India], January 24 (ANI): After being restricted to a draw, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said one point is no enough for them, adding that his side was better than Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters FC held FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Goals from Jorge Ortiz and Rahul KP ensured that the points were shared.

"Our mentality is to always get the three points. We had a lot of problems during the game but one point is not enough for us. The script of the game is very easy -- we had injuries, red cards. When we had 11 players on the pitch, I think Goa were better than Kerala. We found solutions but in the end, it was difficult," Ferrando said during the post-match press conference.

Ferrando, however, was pleased with the performance of his team, especially with the new-look defensive line put in place after an injury to James Donachie and the red card to Ivan Gonzalez.

"I am very happy because we ended up playing a completely different defensive line. It was incredible to see Aiban [Dohling] and [Mohamed] Ali playing against a difficult opponent. I am happy with the whole team and it is necessary to improve more," the Spaniard said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)