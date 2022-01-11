Panaji (Goa) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli heaped praise on his team after defeating defending champions Mumbai City FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday.

Danish Farooq (8') gave the Blues an early lead which was extended to three by Prince Ibara (23', 45') who scored a first-half brace with two towering-headed goals.

Bengaluru FC climbed to the seventh spot with this thumping win. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC remained second with 17 points.

Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli in the post-match press conference said: "Well first of all I'd like to compliment the team. Very good work, I think we could have scored more goals, especially in the first half. We created a lot of chances before half-time to go at least four or five goals in front. Today, lot of goals for us and happy to keep a clean sheet as well. And the other important things this was 90 minutes high pressing and high intensive game. We were aware that the opponent could do the same."

The defending champions miss the chance to regain the top spot and have collected only two points in the last five matches whereas Marco Pezzaiuoli's men are only three points away from fourth place in the points table.

Bengaluru will next clash with ATK Mohun Bagan on January 15. (ANI)

