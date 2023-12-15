Kerala Blasters FC sealed victory against Punjab FC by a small margin of 1-0 to clinch a crucial win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday. Kerala kept their first clean sheet in 10 away encounters as a neat defensive performance coupled with the conversion from the penalty spot in the 51st minute which gave the away side three points after a draw and a loss respectively in their last two games. AIFF Allows Clubs To Play Six Foreign Players in Kalinga Super Cup 2023–24.

Punjab FC were on the move right from the offset. The Blasters appeared to have a compact game in the beginning, as they adjusted to a brief phase of the season in the absence of skipper Adrian Luna. This resulted in the home team being brave in taking their chances, with Madih Talal, Krishnananda Singh, and Nikhil Prabhu coming close to breaking the deadlock in the first half. One of these moves was that when Prabhu and Talal interlinked, thanks to a cross by the latter the defender squandered despite taking the shot from the middle of the 18-yard box.

Mohammed Aimen was the standout performer from the Punjab FC midfield in New Delhi. Just minutes before half-time, he had joined hands with Kwame Peprah by setting up a pass in the path of the striker that the 22-year-old shot off target. Aimen though worked his way inside the box in the 50th minute to earn a foul, which led to Dimitrios Diamantakos scoring from the penalty spot. With Luna injured, Diamantakos had the onus to make this chance count. The Greek forward didn't disappoint, placing the ball in the middle of the net. ISL 2023–24: Bengaluru FC Appoints Gerard Zaragoza As New Head Coach.

Punjab FC had a glimmer of hope with former NorthEast United FC forward Wilmar Jordan Gil coming off the bench to take a promising shot inside the box. The effort was well dealt with by an organised backline of the visitors, as the Tuskers sealed an important win and stand at second place on the ISL standings with 20 points. Meanwhile, Punjab are yet to clinch their first win of the season after playing 10 league matches.

