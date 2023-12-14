The Indian Super League franchise Bengaluru FC has appointed Spanish tactician Gerard Zaragoza as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season. The announcement came after the club parted ways with their former head coach Simon Grayson by mutual consent. Zaragoza, aged 41, a former member of Bengaluru's victorious ISL team in 2018-19 where he served as Assistant Coach under Carles Cuadrat, is expected to reach Bengaluru after the necessary completion of VISA procedures and travel documentation. Chennaiyin FC 2–0 Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023–24: Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray Score As Marina Machans Defeat Blues in Southern Derby.

Announcement by Bengaluru FC

