Fatorda (Goa) [India], December 13 (ANI): Table toppers FC Goa held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday as Petr Kratky secured a point for the visitors in his first-ever game coaching in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Gaurs started impressively and chased their first win against the Islanders in their last eight encounters. Carl McHugh, primarily tasked with shielding the FC Goa defence, was on the move forward tonight, unlocking their attackers with key passes near the final third.

In the sixth minute, a headed attempt at goal was followed by McGugh placing a perfect pass on the path of Boris Singh. The winger took a shot at City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa in the 12th minute, but he saved the threat for the time being.

The home team fell back on their creative attacking duo of Victor Rodriguez and Noah Sadaoui soon afterwards, with the two of them pushing the Mumbai City FC backline behind and carving open spaces to keep Lachenpa on his toes, all the time.

The former Chennaiyin FC star Abdenasser El Khayati who netted the opener in the Islanders' 4-0 triumph over Bengaluru FC last week, was eager to get going, with some enterprising moves near the opposition's box.

However, efforts from neither of the two sides could culminate in a goal-scoring move, with Noah's shot courtesy of a pass by Rodriguez flying over the posts at the brink of the half-time whistle.

Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Bipin Singh came on to enable the Islanders to take a more direct approach in the second essay of the game. Van Nieff drew fouls near the box whereas Bipin made some flashy runs on the left flank. Cutting in, he unleashed a shot in the 68th minute, but a disciplined FC Goa defence that has conceded only thrice so far this season held right to ward off the winger's effort.

Marquez unrolled the last roll of his dice by substituting Carlos Martinez for Sadaoui, with the hope of putting numbers inside the box and banking on the Spaniard to make the most of whichever chances came his way. However, it was not the night for that, as Mumbai City FC weathered that and instead applied pressure back by amplifying their efforts to seek the winner. (ANI)

