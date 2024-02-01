Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa announced the acquisition of defender Nim Dorjee Tamang on a short-term contract until the culmination of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

The seasoned defender brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Gaurs as they intensify their pursuit of the top honours in the ISL.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Telangana's Vritti Agarwal Finishes With Five Golds, Maharashtra Retains Overall Championship.

Nim Dorjee's journey in football began at the prestigious Indian Air Force academy before his talents earned him a spot in the India U-16 national team. He honed his skills further in the youth setup of Shillong Lajong, gradually ascending to the first-team ranks.

His impressive performances saw him captain Lajong in his final season with them before embarking on a career in the ISL. The 28-year-old defender made his mark in the Indian top-flight with stints at FC Pune City and NorthEast United, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the latter to the ISL Cup playoffs during the 2020-21 season.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Bihar's Shubham Kumar Bags Bronze in Archery Despite Inexperience.

His tenure at Hyderabad FC that followed, under the tutelage of then-head coach Manolo Marquez, further showcased his defensive prowess, culminating in the team's triumphant Cup campaign.

Nim's partnership with Odei Onaindia in Hyderabad FC's defence was instrumental in the team's commendable performance in the 2022-23 season, where they finished as runners-up in the race for the ISL Shield. Now, at FC Goa, he reunites with Coach Marquez and Onaindia, aiming to bolster the Gaurs' title aspirations as they currently sit just two points adrift of the league leaders, Kerala Blasters.

"Nim Dorjee Tamang is an experienced defender with a proven track record in the ISL. He is aggressive and has a good aerial game. He played three consecutive Cup play-offs in ISL, one with NorthEast and two with Hyderabad being an important player in all of them," FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez said as quoted by ISL.

"I'm happy to have him here with us, and I look forward to seeing him contribute positively to our successes," the tactician continued.

Nim Dorjee Tamang himself expressed his excitement about joining FC Goa, saying, "FC Goa is one of the top teams in India with the right ambitions. It's wonderful to be here now. I'm also glad to reunite with Coach Manolo and my former teammate Odei, who is one of the best defenders in the league currently.

"Having worked with them in the past, I hope to integrate quickly within the team's system and continue their momentum in the ISL. Eagerly looking forward to the next game," he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC announced that they have parted company with defender Rostyn Griffiths and midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati.

Griffiths joined the club in 2022 and was part of the squad that won the ISL League under former head coach Des Buckingham. Meanwhile, El Khayati joined the Islanders ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season from Chennaiyin FC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)