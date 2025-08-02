New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) has seen a diverse range of foreign players over the years, stars who brought flair, experience, and a touch of glamour to Indian football. While many left a strong impact before moving on to other opportunities, a few chose to come back, drawn by the league's rising reputation and a sense of unfinished business, as per the official website of ISL.

Their comebacks weren't just about second chances; they were about impact, legacy, and sometimes redemption. From fan favourites to surprise returns, these players reminded everyone that the ISL still had a place in their journey.

Eli Sabia began his ISL journey with Chennaiyin FC in 2016, making an immediate impact with his composure and defensive awareness. He briefly stepped away from the league but returned to the Marina Machans in the 2018-19 season, becoming a mainstay in their backline. Over three more seasons at the club, Sabia established himself as a reliable leader at the back.

He later joined Jamshedpur FC, where his experience played a key role in their ISL Shield-winning campaign. Across both clubs, Sabia brought stability, guided younger players, and left a lasting impression as one of the league's dependable foreign defenders.

Carlos Delgado joined Odisha FC in the 2019-20 season and quickly established himself as a key figure in their defence, thanks to his strength, aerial dominance, and reading of the game. After a two-year hiatus, the Spanish defender returned to the club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

His leadership at the back was instrumental in Odisha FC's run to the ISL playoffs, the first time in their club history. Delgado's return brought much-needed stability and experience to a side determined to climb the ISL ladder. The following season, he played a major role in guiding the team to their first-ever semi-final appearance. Three seasons into his second stint, Delgado has now become one of Odisha FC's own.

Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia first made his mark with Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 season, impressing with his composure, positioning, and leadership at the heart of defence. After a solid debut campaign, he opted to return to his former club in Spain.

However, Hyderabad FC brought him back for the 2022-23 season, and his second stint was even more impactful. Calm under pressure and consistent in duels, Onaindia remained a key part of one of the league's most organised defences as the side finished second in the table for a second season running. He later carried that same form to FC Goa, reuniting with coach Manolo Marquez and continuing to anchor the backline with authority. He was a crucial figure in their Kalinga Super Cup triumph as well.

Stephen Eze became a key figure for Jamshedpur FC in the 2020-21 season, with his towering presence and aggressive style making an impact at both ends of the pitch. After spells abroad, the Nigerian centre-back returned to familiar territory in 2024-25, once again donning the Jamshedpur FC colours.

His experience and physicality added much-needed grit to the backline, as the Men of Steel enjoyed a solid campaign, reaching the ISL semi-finals and finishing runners-up in the Kalinga Super Cup. Eze's return didn't just boost the defence; it reignited belief among fans who remembered the impact he made the first time around.

Jorge Ortiz made a name for himself in the ISL during his time with FC Goa from 2020 to 2022, dazzling fans with his flair and attacking versatility. With 21 goal contributions in two seasons, he was at the heart of FC Goa's forward play.

After a move to the Chinese Super League, Ortiz spent two years away from Indian football. But midway through the 2024-25 season, he made a surprise return, this time with Mumbai City FC. His arrival brought fresh energy and creativity to a struggling Mumbai City FC attack. While he didn't register a goal or assist, his presence added sharpness and fluidity to Mumbai City FC's attack, helping revive their rhythm in the final third and secure a place in the playoffs.

Another surprise return during the 2024-25 campaign came in the form of Raphael Messi Bouli, one that few saw coming. The Cameroonian striker had made his early mark in the ISL back in the 2019-20 season with Kerala Blasters FC, where he scored eight goals and registered one assist in 17 appearances. His physical presence, relentless work rate, and passion quickly made him a fan favourite in Kochi.

After a long four-season absence, Messi Bouli returned to India, this time with another passionate fanbase, East Bengal FC. Despite the short stint, he made an instant impact, contributing to three goals in just five matches. Beyond the numbers, his hold-up play, intelligent link-ups, and ability to stretch defences gave East Bengal's attack a new dimension and energy when they needed it most.

Victor Mongil's first stint in the ISL came with ATK FC during the 2019-20 season, where he slotted into the defence with calmness and discipline, helping the team lift the ISL Cup for a record third time. While he briefly moved on from the league, the Spanish defender returned to Indian football with Odisha FC in 2021-22 and once again showcased his value with composed performances at the back. He even wore the captain's armband on several occasions, guiding the Kalinga Warriors with maturity.

In the following season, Mongil joined Kerala Blasters FC, where his presence proved vital in forming a solid and organised defensive unit--playing a key role in the Blasters' run to the playoffs. To date, Mongil remains one of the ISL's more underrated but dependable overseas returnees.

The notable mentions are Stephen Pearson, Jordan Murray and Michael Chopra. (ANI)

