Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): East Bengal FC on Tuesday announced that head coach Stephen Constantine will leave the club with the 2022-23 season having concluded with their group-stage exit in the Super Cup last week.

The former Indian men's national team head coach joined the Red and Gold Brigade at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign and guided the club to a ninth-place finish in the Indian Super League (ISL). He helped the club record six wins which is their best-ever tally in the ISL.

East Bengal FC also put in some impressive performances in the Durand Cup and the Super Cup but couldn't advance past the group stages on both occasions.

"We would like to thank Coach Stephen Constantine for his services to the Club during the past season. We've had some great moments together and as the Red & Gold family, we wish him all the best for the road ahead," the club said in a statement on their social handles.

Constantine made East Bengal FC an entertaining team to watch as they scored plenty of goals. Cleiton Silva finished joint top goalscorer in the ISL and the likes of Mahesh Naorem Singh and VP Suhair also impressed under him. However, the team struggled to keep out the goals at the other end and managed just three clean sheets in the league.

East Bengal FC will be looking to bounce back next season and present a stronger challenge for the playoffs spots in the ISL. (ANI)

