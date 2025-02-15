Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on February 15.

The Jose Molina-coached side is comfortably atop with 46 points from 20 games, including 14 wins and four draws. However, FC Goa's four wins in their previous five encounters mean that they have closed the gap with the Mariners, an ISL release said.

The Gaurs trail them by seven points (39) in the same number of matches at the second spot and will be raring to capitalise upon any momentary slip-up by the Kolkata-based team.

Kerala Blasters FC have won thrice and drawn once in their previous five encounters, accumulating 24 points from 19 matches. They are placed eighth and chasing sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (31), though Kerala Blasters FC (19) have played a game less than the Islanders (20).

The Mariners have won each of their last three ISL games against Kerala Blasters FC, including a 3-2 triumph in the reverse fixture this season, and they have a chance to register their third league double over Kerala Blasters FC after scaling this feat in 2022-23 and 2020-21.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have an encouraging attacking record at this venue, having scored four or more goals in each of their games against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi. The Mariners are one of two teams that the Kerala Blasters FC are yet to defeat at home in the ISL (also Punjab FC).

Kerala Blasters FC were unable to score in their most recent home game in the ISL, a 0-0 draw against NorthEast United FC on January 18, 2025. The last time they could not find the back of the net in back-to-back home games was a stretch of two matches between October and November 2019.

With the Mariners' high-scoring record at the venue and Kerala Blasters FC's renewed run of positive form, another high-octane clash looks set to play out in Kochi.

Opponents have averaged a pass completion rate of only 63.9% in the opposition half when playing against Kerala Blasters FC, the lowest such rate in ISL 2024-25. The Kochi-based team themselves have the second-best pass completion rate in this category (71.3%), trailing only Mumbai City FC (71.8%). It shows that they have been proactive in recovering possession from the other teams.

Adrian Luna (six assists this season) is one away from equaling his own record of most assists by a Kerala Blasters player in a single ISL campaign (7 in 2021-22). Luna has created 43 goal-scoring opportunities and made 35 passes per game at 80% accuracy in ISL 2024-25.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have not given away a goal in their last four ISL matches. If they secure another clean sheet, it will be their longest-ever such streak in the competition.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have netted 39 times in ISL 2024-25, with Jamie Maclaren (8), Subhasish Bose (6), Manvir Singh (5), top-scoring for them. Their offensive consistency coupled with defensive diligence has produced the sure shot recipe for sustained success this season.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman said that his side has broken down and analysed the Mariners thoroughly.

"We study the strengths and weaknesses of all opponents and we have approached this game similarly. We are ready for the match," Purushothaman was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina touched upon his team's preparations for the Kochi fixture.

"We have worked towards this game like we do for every other match. The objective is to take three points and we know that it won't be easy," Molina said.

The two sides have faced off nine times in the ISL, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant winning seven games, Kerala Blasters FC claiming one victory, and one match ending in a draw. (ANI)

