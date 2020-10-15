Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Mumbai City FC have signed the India U-20 striker Vikram Partap Singh on a three-year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"The 18-year-old joins the Islanders on a deal which will keep him at the Club until 2023, with an option to extend for a further year," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for MI vs KKR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Vikram started his youth career at the Chandigarh Football Academy and progressed to the senior set-up in 2018, featuring for and captaining the Indian Arrows. Having developed a reputation as one of the most promising young footballers in the country with a goal-scoring instinct, Singh found the back of the net 5 times in 27 appearances for the Indian Arrows over two seasons.

"This is a big day in my career and in my life. Joining Mumbai City means playing with the best players in the country and in the league and not to mention, under a great coach like Sergio Lobera. It was impossible to pass up an opportunity like this for a young footballer like me. I have a lot to learn, a lot to prove and I can't wait to get started," the young striker said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Superstition Is Batting in White Shoes, Team India Skipper Says 'I Love Playing in White Shoes, Batting Specially'.

Vikram has also represented India at the U-16, U-17 and U-20 level - most notably in India's strong performance in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship - and boasts of a strong goal-scoring record across all age categories.

"To have a young and exciting talent like Vikram with us at Mumbai City, it gives us great confidence going into the season. We remain committed to our focus on youth and Vikram's arrival at the Club reinforces it. Even at his age, Vikram shows tremendous maturity in his game and it has been evident during his time with the Indian Arrows. I'm positive that he can contribute to the team with his energy and goal-scoring abilities and that we can help his development," head coach, Sergio Lobera said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)