Panaji (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): Back in business after a torrid start, FC Goa will look to extend their winning streak but in Hyderabad FC, they will have their task cut out in a 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

The Gaurs snapped a three-game losing streak against SC East Bengal with a 4-3 verdict and followed it up with a 2-1 triumph over Bengaluru FC in their last outing. Placed eighth in the points table, the Juan Ferrando-coached outfit will look to climb up the ladder but sans the services of key man Jorge Ortiz, it won't be easy.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne Shines With Another Century.

Ortiz picked up his first-ever red card in the ISL in FC Goa's last match and will be unavailable for selection in the upcoming match as a result of it. It was his first-ever red card in the ISL.

"For me, what is most important is the players who are focusing on the 90 minutes. Injuries and in this case, the red card for Jorge is not so important because it is a distraction for the team," said Juan Ferrando in an official release.

Also Read | NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Ortiz is an integral part of the FC Goa attack as he can both finish off chances and create them too. This is seen in his attacking numbers in his five matches so far. The Spaniard has the highest number of goal contributions for FC Goa this season with four-goal contributions. He has scored once and provided three assists.

The home team will also need to sort out their free-kick woes. The Gaurs have conceded eight set-piece goals, the most set-piece goals conceded by any team this season.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, will come into the game full of confidence after their massive 5-1 drubbing of NorthEast United FC. It was only the second time they had scored 5 goals in a match in their ISL history.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in top for Manolo Marquez's wards, netting five goals so far. The likes of Akash Mishra, Asish Rai and Chinglensana Singh have also been in fine fettle, adding solidity to the defence.

Hyderabad have looked like a balanced team this season with Javier Siverio and Joel Chianese helping Ogbeche upfront and adding to Marquez's options. Young Rohit Danu has also been in fine touch, underlining the team's camaraderie on the pitch.

"FC Goa are an interesting team. They play a style of football that I like. They are similar to Mumbai City but for me, Mumbai are one step ahead of everyone. Tomorrow, it will be a difficult game for us but it will be difficult for Goa too," Marquez praised the opposition.

Hyderabad though have failed to win any of their four matches against the Gaurs. Three of those four matches have been losses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)