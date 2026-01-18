Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 18 (ANI): Chennai Singams defeated Majhi Mumbai by 24 runs, kudos to Mohammed Nadeem's heroics (23 runs from 15 balls), good finish by Sarfraz Khan (17 runs from 11 balls) and Rajesh Sorte's 3/23 (2 overs). This was Chennai Singams' first win against Majhi Mumbai in ISPL history, according to a release.

After winning the toss, Skipper Ankur Singh elected to bat first, and it turned out to be a wise decision as Chennai Singams proved that they are a batting powerhouse.

Jagannath Sarkar gave an explosive start in the first over by hitting 9 Street Runs on the third ball of the first over and scored 15 runs in 5 balls with the team score being 19-0 after the first over.

But in the second over itself, Chennai Singams lost both their openers cheaply. Mohammed Nadeem and Sarfraz Khan stood tall and scored 25 runs in the 50-50 Challenge Over, which was also the batting powerplay over.

Chennai Singams lost the wicket of Mohammed Nadeem, who scored 23 runs off 15 balls. After the 6th over, Chennai Singams lost wickets consecutively, but Sarfraz Khan (17 runs from 11 balls) stayed till the last over to ensure Chennai Singams got to 95 runs.

While defending 95 runs, the experienced Rajesh Sorte took 2 wickets in his first over and kept the Majhi Mumbai batters on the backfoot.

When Kabir Singh and Thomas Dias were stitching a partnership, Rajesh, with his magic, broke the partnership by taking the wicket of Thomas Dias in his 2nd over. Both the ISPL swing ball overs from Jagannath Sarkar conceded just 6 runs, which kept the momentum with Chennai Singams.

Captain Ankur Singh dismissed the set batter Kabir Singh and Ashish Pal (2/17) who bowled ISPL 50-50 Challenge over got rid of Majhi Mumbai All-Rounder Abhishek Kumar Dalhor which ensured Chennai Singams' first win over Majhi Mumbai by 24 runs.

The win against Majhi Mumbai ensured Chennai Singams to be at the top of the table with 3 wins and 6 points. (ANI)

