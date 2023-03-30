Miami [US], March 30 (ANI): Bianca Andreescu has provided an injury update after she was forced to retire due to a left ankle injury in her fourth-round match at the ongoing Miami Open.

Playing against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday, Andreescu moved for a ball in the third game of the second set before collapsing to the court in excruciating pain. Andreescu received medical attention, was taken off the pitch in a wheelchair, and then went to the hospital for testing.

https://twitter.com/Bandreescu_/status/1640749397914034176

"Woke up with a brace on my foot...anyone know what happened?. On a serious note tho... that was the worst pain I've ever felt... praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on the official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn't go unnoticed," Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

Andreescu provided a further update, confirming that she had suffered a tear of two ligaments in her left ankle, but the Canadian star is optimistic about her return.

https://twitter.com/Bandreescu_/status/1641193843176382465

"Results show that I've torn two ligaments in my left ankle. It's tough to say how long it will take, but let's just say it could have been much worse!!!" Andreescu wrote.

The 22-year-old Canadian claimed that the recovery process has already started after placing fourth in the standings for the first time in her career in 2019.

"I'm going to take it day by day, and I'm optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I'll be back on court soon. Rehab process has already started and will continue to give updates. Love you all," she added.

Although the 22-year-old did not say when she would go on tour again, she insisted that she would take things day by day and was confident that with the correct treatment and training, she will be able to return to action.

The 22-year-old Canadian's resurgent run in Miami came to a devastating end amid the dramatic moments on the court on Monday night. The former World No. 4 and 2021 Miami finalist overcame No. 7 Maria Sakkari, Emma Raducanu, and Sofia Kenin to reach the WTA 1000 Round of 16 for the first time this season. (ANI)

