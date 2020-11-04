Sharjah [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers Shahbaz Nadeem is happy to contribute to the win in a "crucial match" and said the victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) gives them a lot of confidence.

SRH defeated Mumbai by 10 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday. Nadeem picked two wickets in the match before David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha's heroics guided SRH to a massive win.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Health Update: Argentinian Football Legend to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clot on Brain.

With this victory, SRH sealed their playoff spot as they now hold the third position on the points table. This was the team's third consecutive win in the league.

"It always feels good to perform for your team and that too, in a crucial match. We had a little bit of pressure because this was a crucial match for us. But we won our last three matches and we have that momentum," Nadeem said during the post-match press conference.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 19-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Loss in IPL 2020 Betting.

"So, we took it like just another match. It really feels good when you beat such a good and strong team. It gives a lot of confidence to our team," he added.

Sent to bat first, MI had put up a score of 149 runs on the board. SRH openers Warner and Saha played unbeaten knocks of 85 and 58 runs respectively to easily chase down the target in the 18th over. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)