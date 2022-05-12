Rome [Italy], May 12 (ANI): Second seed Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner won their respective matches to advance to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.

Second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany beats Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3 7-6. With this victory, the reigning Olympic men's singles champion seals in Rome his win number 100 at Masters 1000 level.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 60.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece came from a set down to beat Karen Khachanov of Russia. The Greek lost the first set 4-6 but clawed his way back to win the next two. Tsitsipas won the match 4-6 6-0 6-3.

Italy's Jannik Sinner entered last-8 for the first time in Rome beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-2 7-6. (ANI)

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is World's Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)