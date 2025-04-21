Milan, Apr 21 (AP) The Italian soccer league postponed its games scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis.

Francis, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88.

The Serie A games scheduled for Monday — a national holiday in Italy — were: Torino-Udinese; Cagliari-Fiorentina; Genoa-Lazio; and Parma-Juventus.

A date for the matches to be made up was not immediately announced. (AP)

