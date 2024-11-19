Mumbai, November 19: Italy returned to the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Poland 2-1. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini defeated Iga Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 7-5 in the deciding doubles in Malaga. Lucia Bronzetti put Italy ahead by defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 7-6 (3). Iga Swiatek Leads Poland Comeback Victory Over Czech Republic To Set Up Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Semifinal Against Jasmine Paolini’s Italy.

Swiatek evened the semifinal by rallying past Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Italy was runner-up to Canada last year. The other semifinal between Britain and Slovakia is on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)