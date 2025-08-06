Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): ITBP FT held Punjab FC to a goalless draw in a Group D encounter of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup, which was played here at the SAI Stadium.

Punjab FC were wasteful in front of the goal, failing to convert their chances as ITBP showcased some resilient defending to secure a hard-earned point. Both teams have four points from two matches and will now face Bodoland FC in their remaining group stage matches, according to a release from Durand Cup.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Villareal, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Panagiotis Dilmperis made three changes to the starting lineup, bringing in Ricky Shabong, Leon Augustine and new signing Bijoy Varghese in place of Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vinit Rai and Pramveer Singh, while ITBP Head Coach Surojit Kumar Prodhani maintained the same starting eleven from the first match.

Punjab FC created two chances in the opening exchanges of the match with Ricky Shabong's effort from outside the box being blocked by the defence. Moments later, Vishal Yadav failed to divert a low cross after Muhammed Suhail found the young striker at the end of a mazy run. Vishal and Suhail were energetic throughout the first half, troubling the defence with their speed and dribbling. Both youngsters swapped positions mid-half with Vishal playing from the left wing. The 17-year-old came close twice with his left-footed efforts from outside the box, but failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Kerala Visit Not Officially Called Off Yet, Sponsors Deny Receiving Any Formal Communication From Argentina FA: Report.

Leon Augustine found himself free inside the box at the end of a looping cross but his header did not have the power to trouble Ugesh Lama in goal. The Shers were playing free-flowing football but the decision-making in the final third lacked precision with most of the efforts coming through long-range shots as both teams went into the break with the scores level.

Dilmperis introduced Princeton Rebello and Konsam Sanathoi Singh at halftime to inject some energy into the game and the former went into the thick of action from the right wing delivering dangerous crosses. The substitute failed to put the finishing touches to Manglenthang Kipgen pass after he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper at the far post. ITBP were also resilient in their own box defending in numbers along with goalkeeper Ugesh Lama who was solid under the post.

Punjab dodged a bullet midway through the second half when goalkeeper Ravi Kumar was closed down by Seiminthang Haokip, but luckily the ball deflected for a corner. Pradipta Biswas then could not keep his header down from the resultant corner, which the defender repeated again minutes later from another corner kick.

The Shers pushed hard to score but a combination of not poor decision-making and some resilient defending along with commanding goalkeeping denied them the decisive goal. Punjab kept on pushing hard for the goal in injury time but ITBP defended in numbers to deny the ISL side. Bijoy Varghese glanced his header wide from a corner, which was the last action of the match, summing up their day of being close on various occasions but failing to convert the chances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)