Davangere, Oct 28 (PTI) Top seed Nick Chappell of the USA defeated India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 6-3, 6-2 to set up a title clash with second seed Bogdan Bobrav, who quelled a late challenge from Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 7-6 (4), in the ITF Davangere Open Men's World Tennis Tour here on Saturday.

In doubles, fourth-seeded Siddhant Banthia and Vishnu Vardhan lifted the trophy with a 6-2, 7-5 win over the third-seeded pair of Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta and Manish Sureshkumar.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Karteek and Manish had finished runners-up during the last event in Dharwad as well.

Chappell, the semifinalist last week as well, consistently applied pressure on Poonacha. The local favourite put up a spirited fight, but Nick's experience and consistency prevailed.

Also Read | BAN vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Innings Update: Bowlers Shine As Bangladesh Restrict Netherlands to 229 Despite Scott Edwards’ 68.

The opening set was a closely contested one until the sixth game where the American broke Poonacha's serve to go 4-2 up and then won the set 6-3.

The second semifinal was saw Bobrov race to a 5-1 lead before Ramkumar, last week's winner, clawed back. After an intense battle, Ramkumar narrowed down the lead to 4-5 but Bobrov served out for the set.

The second set saw Ramkumar fight with a renewed vigour. After the two traded a break each in the first four games, both the rivals held their serve with the set finally being decided via tie-breaker.

Results:

Singles (semifinals) -- Nick Chappell (USA) bt Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 6-3, 6-2; Bogdan Bobrov bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Doubles (final) - Siddhant Banthia/Vishnu Vardhan bt 3-Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 7-5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)