Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Third-seed Digvijay Pratap Singh of India beat compatriot and No 4 seed Siddharth Rawat 6-4, 7-6 in the final to win the singles title in the BR Adityan Memorial ITF Men's Futures tennis tournament at Gandhinagar Club here on Sunday.

The match was replete with long baseline rallies and saw the two players making each other move around the court. Rawat returned well and blunted the advantage his opponent had due to a big serve. However, he dropped serve in the ninth game coming under pressure from Digvijay's big forehand.

Digvijay held serve in the 10th game, which was a hard-fought one, to capture the first set 6-4.

The second set saw both players hold serve till 4-all before a series of breaks pushed it to a tie-breaker. Digvijay stormed to a 4-1 advantage and eventually closed out the tiebreak 7-3.

Winning the match, Digvijay secured 15 ATP points and a prize money of USD 2,160.

TNTA vice-president Vijay Sankar distributed the prizes along with Kannan Adityan, Director, Malai Murasu.

Indian duo Vishnu Vardhan and Nitin Kumar Sinha had on Saturday won the doubles title.

