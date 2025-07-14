Mumbai, July 15: England captain Ben Stokes said he has taken himself to "some pretty dark places" but would cherish the role he has played in the memorable win against India in the third Test here on Monday. Stokes scalped five wickets in the match, including three in India's second innings, and scored 44 and 33 in the two innings and ran Rishabh Pant out with a direct hit to be named player of the match after the 22-run win at the Lord's. Chasing 193, India folded at 170 as Ravindra Jadeja's (61 not out) herculean effort went in vain. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Ben Stokes Jokingly Reveals Jofra Archer Watched Highlights of Sourav Ganguly Waving His Jersey Before Delivering Sizzling Spell Against India.

Asked how deep he had to dig in the match, Stokes said, "I've taken myself to some pretty dark places, but if bowling your country to a Test match win doesn't get you excited, I don't know what does." On the final day, despite his body's wear and tear, Stokes would bowl and 9 and 10 over spells in pre and post lunch session to underline his commitment towards the team.

"With what was on the line... I was cooked yesterday, but the game was on the line, nothing was stopping me. I'm an all-rounder, I get four opportunities to influence the game, and if one thing doesn't click.. I'd like to score more runs, but you don't have a chance to worry about anything," he said at the post-match presentation.

On spinner Shoaib Bashir, who despite a fractured finger in his left hand, dismissed the last Indian batter Mohammed Siraj, Stokes said, "Bashir, it was written in the stars to take that last wicket. An absolute warrior."

Stokes effected a crucial run out of dangerous Indian batter Rishabh Pant in the Indian first innings. Pant went for an unnecessary single to get out for 74 off 112 balls..

On that run-out, Stokes said, "In the middle of the spell, so I was pretty pumped up. Important position at extra cover, and in my peripheral I saw Rishabh stutter. One of the great feelings, when you let go of the ball and know it's going to hit the stumps. Injured England Off-Spinner Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of Remainder of Test Series Against India.

"Always going to be the way, two very good teams going toe to toe. Not going to lie, looking forward to lying in my bed for four days."

England won the 2019 World Cup at the same hallowed ground on this day.

"Yeah, part of the reason I went with Jof (Jofra Archer) this morning, six years ago now to the day. He played a major role and I had a feeling he'd do something special and crack the game open. A bit of discussion, Brydon (Carse) had an amazing spell, but I had a gut feeling that Jof's going to do something in his first game back. Every time he's announced on the tannoy, the ground erupts and when the speeds go up on the screen, the feeling changes.."

Archer, on his part, said his 'send-off' of Pant in the Indian second innings "was not a proud moment".

"It wasn't a proud moment. I just told him to charge that. Honestly, this morning, I was struggling a little bit, the ball just kept coming out full. One of the full ones, he just charged, and it pissed me off a bit."

"When the (wicket) ball nipped down the slope, honestly I was so grateful for that," he said on Sky Sports. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Shubman Gill Reflects on India’s Test Defeat, Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for Next Match.

On his return to Test cricket, he said, "Hectic one for first back. Bowled a few more overs than I thought I would.

"Only played one Test at Lord's and the last one was just as special as this one. It's been a long time coming, but moments like this make it worth it. You never know if you're ready until you're ready."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)