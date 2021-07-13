Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, has been included in the list of 45 players announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for its fitness camp.

The 26-year-old Iyer had sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England in March earlier this year and was subsequently ruled out of the IPL, which was eventually suspended midway following multiple COVID-19 cases.

The stylish right-handed top-order batsman had undergone a shoulder injury in April and has been recovering since then at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Apart from Iyer, the Mumbai selectors led by former India speedster Salil Ankola have included India regulars like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw for the camp.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer also has been named among the players, which were chosen for the camp.

"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time," MCA said in a release on its website.

Selected players:

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki.

