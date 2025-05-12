Gaya (Bihar) [India], May 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Kalarippayattu team has shown great character in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025, Bihar. It has kept its composure despite disturbing news from back home and is now ready to make a mark in the Kalarippayattu competition that kicked off at the IIM Campus on Sunday.

The eight-member team (Manvi Sharma, Aapurti Saini, Mishti Sharma, Anandika, Adarishta Manhas, Pratham Vaid, Nitin Kumar and Chirag Puri), guided by coach Danish, has been camping in Gaya for the past few days with one goal in mind - to break the drought of Khelo India Youth Games medals dating back to 2021.

Also Read | ‘Thank You, Virat Kohli’ Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Share Farewell Messages To Celebrate His Test Cricket Legacy.

"We had won boys High Kick gold in 2021 when Kalarippayattu was included in the Khelo India Youth games for the first time. Yes, it's been a dry spell for us since then but this time, we are confident and hoping to go home with at least 4-5 medals," Coach Danish said as the team prepared to demonstrate its skills in a martial art that has its roots in Kerala.

Jammu and Kashmir has been known to embrace martial arts from far and near. It is known to propagate Thang-Ta, an ancient Manipuri martial art. Kalaripayattu found its to Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 and it did not long for the medals to come along. Its artists won silver in the National Championship that year itself.

Also Read | Atalanta vs AS Roma, Serie A 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Jammu and Kashmir contingent has also praised the organisation of the event. Manvi, Aapurti, Mishti, Anandika, Adarishta and Pratham are competing in the KIYG for the first time. Manvi said she couldn't believe her eyes upon arriving at the IIM campus for the event. "Everything is just fabulous, from accommodation to food and transport whenever we needed it," she said.

Despite the enthusiastic and hopeful squad, Jammu and Kashmir Kalarippayattu has some distance to travel. The State Association was formed in 2017 and is awaiting recognition by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. The athletes are aware that a good showing here will help the sport immensely.

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India which help our travel and participation in the Khelo India events.

The competition in Kalarippayattu, one of the five indigenous sports at the KIYG, runs from May 11 to May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)