Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Jahnavi Soneji and Om Gada delivered impressive performances in Round 2 of the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Championship here on Sunday.

Jahnavi, playing with black pieces, secured a convincing victory over Hemant Ishan, while Om outplayed Avaneesh Shetty in a well-fought encounter.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Among other notable results on the top 10 boards, Ajay Agarwal defeated Anirudh Iyer, and Milind Aabha held A. Kumar to a draw in a balanced contest.

Results: Daksh Jagesia 1 beat John Paul Sanamary 0, Kumar 0 lost to Aryan Yash Kapadi 1, Ajay Agarwal 1 beat Anirudh Iyer 0, Dewarth Gajjar 0 lost to Darsh Shetty1 , Om Gada 1 beat Avaneesh Shetty 0, Hemant Ishan 0 lost to Jahnvi Soneji1 , Abhishek Patil 1 beat Varad Tawate 0, Milind Aabha 1 drew with A Kumar 1, Swaminathan Vageesh 1 beat Shravya Gavand 0, Azad Irani 1 beat Mayuresh Parkar 0.

Also Read | Will Jude Bellingham Play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Here's the Possible Timeline of Star Real Madrid Midfielder’s Shoulder Surgery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)